Kenya: Maraga Engages US Lawmakers Over Kenya's 2027 Poll

18 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice and 2027 presidential hopeful David Maraga has taken his push for electoral reforms to Washington DC, where he has held meetings with US lawmakers, civil society groups and think tanks as he seeks to shape his agenda ahead of the next General Election.

Maraga said his discussions focused on the People's Coalition's five-point electoral reform agenda, which he said is aimed at securing a free, fair and credible 2027 election in Kenya.

"As part of our ongoing engagements in Washington DC, we met with the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, civil society and think tanks convened by NEDemocracy," Maraga said.

"Our discussions centered on the People's Coalition's 5-point electoral reform agenda for a free, fair, credible 2027 election in Kenya."

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He added: "We look forward to building meaningful partnerships to make this a reality."

The former Chief Justice is campaigning for the presidency on the United Green Movement (UGM) ticket.

Maraga also held discussions with Joe Trippi of Vanguard Africa in Washington on Thursday, focusing on electoral integrity and increasing youth participation in civic processes.

"Held productive discussions with Joe Trippi of Vanguard Africa in Washington, DC on electoral integrity & promotion of youth participation in civic processes," Maraga said.

The engagement comes a day after Maraga arrived in the US to begin a three-week tour targeting Kenyans living in the diaspora.

Maraga is scheduled to travel across nine US destinations between September 17 and October 5.

His itinerary includes Washington DC, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Minnesota, Georgia, Houston and Dallas.

He spent September 17 and 18 in Washington before heading to Maryland on September 19.

The tour will then move to Delaware and New Jersey on September 20, followed by New York on September 21 and 22.

Maraga is scheduled to spend September 23 to 26 in Minnesota before travelling to Georgia from September 27 to 29.

He will then head to Texas, where he is expected to hold engagements in Houston from September 30 to October 3 before travelling to Dallas on October 4.

He is scheduled to return to Nairobi on October 5.

Maraga has invited Kenyans living in the US to attend his meetings, share their views and discuss their vision for Kenya.

"I look forward to engaging with and listening to the views of Kenyans across different parts of the US over the coming days as we chart the way forward for our nation," he said after arriving in Washington.

"Let us meet, share ideas, and build together."

The former Chief Justice has increasingly placed constitutionalism, governance and electoral reforms at the centre of his political campaign.

His US tour comes as the 2027 General Election draws closer, with political leaders and presidential hopefuls stepping up efforts to build support.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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