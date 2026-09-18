Kenya: Mudavadi Warns Goons Could Evolve Into Terrorist Groups

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned that organised criminal gangs and "goons" could evolve into violent extremist and terrorist groups if their activities are not closely monitored.

Mudavadi said the growing presence of organised criminal gangs was a security concern, particularly as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election, when large public gatherings are expected across the country.

Speaking in Nairobi on Friday during the inauguration of the Kenya Counter-Terrorism Hotline, Mudavadi said communities and security agencies must remain alert to the activities of gangs.

"Additionally, the growth of organized criminal gangs, including goons, calls for heightened vigilance and monitoring by communities and the security agencies," Mudavadi said.

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"These gangs must not be allowed to expand or become entrenched, as they can easily evolve from petty crime into violent extremism."

He said communities and security agencies should closely monitor such groups because of the risk of radicalisation.

"In my view, communities and security agencies should closely monitor the activities of such gangs, given the risk of radicalization and their potential evolution into violent extremism and terrorism," Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi, who represented President William Ruto at the event, launched the Kenya Counter-Terrorism Hotline, which is dedicated to reporting suspected radicalisation, extremism and terrorism.

The toll-free hotline is 0800 900 900.

Mudavadi said the hotline would give Kenyans a direct and confidential channel to share information with security agencies.

He said citizens would be able to report sensitive information anonymously and without fear of being exposed.

"The counter-terrorism hotline is a timely and significant innovation," he said.

According to Mudavadi, the hotline will help security agencies detect threats early by bringing communities closer to specialised security agencies.

"When effectively implemented, it can strengthen our counter-terrorism efforts," he said.

He urged Kenyans to make responsible use of the hotline to report suspicious extremist or terrorist activities.

Mudavadi also raised concerns over the security of large public gatherings as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election.

He said political activities would lead to more crowded public spaces, which could become vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

"In the political space, we are witnessing and expect to see large public gatherings as we approach the general election next year," Mudavadi said.

"Such open, crowded spaces can be vulnerable to terrorist attacks."

He urged communities to report individuals who may be promoting, planning or carrying out terrorist activities.

Mudavadi also warned that the security threat was not limited to physical spaces, saying Kenyans should remain vigilant about suspicious terrorist activities online.

"As Kenya's digital infrastructure continues to expand, so do cyber-terrorism threats, including increased and disruptive ransom-seeking attacks," he said.

Mudavadi said the terrorism threat in the Horn of Africa could intensify due to a combination of regional conflicts, extremism and weakening state institutions.

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He cited the 2026 Global Terrorism Index, saying six of the 10 countries most affected by terrorism were in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He also said four of the five countries accounting for nearly 70 per cent of global terrorism deaths were in Africa.

Mudavadi said the new hotline was part of wider efforts by Kenya, the United Kingdom and the United States to prevent and counter violent extremism and terrorism.

"The hotline provides an essential platform for enhanced cooperation between communities and security agencies in making Kenya a country in which all people can live together safely and peacefully," he said.

He reminded Kenyans that security was a shared responsibility.

"Let us continue to heed the advice of our security agencies: that security begins with you as an individual usalama unaanza na mimi," Mudavadi said.