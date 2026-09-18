Malawi VP Ansah Says Wounded Cop Hero Mlowoka 'Is Fine' After Rescuing Kidnapped Briton

18 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga,

Malawi's Vice-President Dr Jane Ansah has said Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations Dr Mlowoka Noel Kayira is "fine", after visiting him in hospital following his shooting during a police operation to rescue kidnapped British national Nusrat Osman.

Ansah was seen leaving Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre on Thursday evening after visiting Kayira, who remains in hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Asked by Capital FM about Kayira's condition, the Vice-President said: "He is fine."

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Kayira was shot during a police operation in Chadzunda on Thursday, as officers moved in to rescue Osman, who had reportedly been held by her captors since being abducted outside her Mount Pleasant home in Blantyre the previous week.

Osman, 47, a mother-of-two originally from Leicester, was seized by four men in a daylight abduction that sparked a nationwide manhunt and a reward of 30 million Malawi Kwacha for information leading to her safe return.

She is also being treated at the same hospital and is undergoing checks on her physical and mental condition following the ordeal.

Ansah was among several senior officials who visited the hospital following the operation, including Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu and Blantyre Deputy Mayor Gelard Lipikwe.

Police are yet to issue a full official account of how the rescue operation unfolded. But they have confirmed four suspects where shot dead.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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