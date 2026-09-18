Malawi: VP Ansah Visits Wounded Hero Cop Kayira After Dramatic Osman Rescue

Malawi's Vice-President Dr Jane Ansah rushed to the bedside of wounded Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Noel Kayira after he was shot during a dramatic operation to rescue kidnapped British national Nusrat Jiwa Osman.

Kayira was rushed to the emergency department at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre after being wounded while leading the mission to free Osman, who had been held against her will at a hideout in Mpemba since being snatched outside her Mount Pleasant home last Friday.

Reports from the scene suggest a fierce exchange of gunfire broke out between police and the gang holding Osman captive as officers moved in to free her.

Osman, 47, has also been admitted to the same hospital after being found safe, and is said to be stable but undergoing medical checks, including assessments of her physical and mental condition following her six-day ordeal.

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A heavy police presence descended on the hospital in the wake of the operation, with multiple police vehicles stationed outside as officers stood guard.

VP Ansah was among the first senior officials to arrive at Mwaiwathu, rushing to check on Kayira's condition and pay tribute to his bravery.

She was joined at the hospital by a string of other top officials, including Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu and Blantyre Deputy Mayor Gelard Lipikwe, among many others who gathered to show their support.

The precise circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and it has yet to be established exactly where on his body Kayira was struck or the full details of how the operation unfolded.

Police are yet to issue an official statement addressing the rescue operation, Osman's recovery, or the circumstances of Kayira's shooting, as the nation waits anxiously for further details of the operation that brought the kidnapping saga to an end.