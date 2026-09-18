Mozambique: At Least17 Dead Following Road Accident in Zavala

Maputo — At least 17 people have lost their lives and two were injured following a road accident in Zavala district, southern Mozambican province of Inhambane.

The tragedy, which occurred on Thursday evening, involves an interprovincial passenger vehicle and a heavy truck. The head-on collision occurred along the country's main north-south highway, National Road Number One (EN1).

According to emergency teams who worked through the night to extricate bodies and transfer the injured to nearby healthcare services, reported that all 17 deaths were passengers traveling in the public transport vehicle.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation, as local traffic authorities and the police (PRM) have yet to issue an official technical report.

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Mozambican President Daniel Chapo expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the government and the people of Mozambique.

"In this time of grief and consternation, the President shares the pain of the families facing this irreparable loss of human life", reads a statement released by the President's Office.

Chapo wished the injured a full and speedy recovery while issuing a strong appeal to all drivers and road users to strictly observe traffic regulations.

He also emphasized mandatory compliance with speed limits and road signage, as well as the strict prohibition of driving under the influence of alcohol or other impairing substances, reinforcing that road accident prevention requires collective responsibility.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as investigation and identification operations proceed.