Nigeria: 'They Underrated Us' - Aduku Speaks On Falconets' Big Win Over England

For Aduku, the victory is another indication of the potential within his squad, but the coach insists the players must continue to apply themselves as they look towards the next level.

Moses Aduku, Nigeria U-20 women's coach believes England paid the price for underestimating the Falconets after his side produced a commanding 3-0 victory over the Young Lionesses in their Round of 16 clash at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland on Thursday.

The Falconets, who progressed to the knockout stage as runners-up in Group F, delivered one of their most impressive performances of the tournament to eliminate England at the Stadion Miejski Bielsko-Bial̸a.

Aduku's side made their intentions clear from the opening whistle, putting England under pressure and getting their reward as early as the eighth minute.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Tosin Rafiu broke the deadlock with a composed finish after Nigeria's bright start, handing the Falconets a deserved 1-0 lead.

Nigeria continued to threaten, with Ramotalahi Kareem and Precious Oscar also testing the England defence as the Falconets looked to extend their advantage.

England gradually found their feet and responded through Lily Dent, Princess Ademiluyi and Rachel Maltby, but Nigeria's defensive organisation remained strong.

The Young Lionesses were handed a major opportunity to draw level in the 33rd minute following a VAR review for a possible penalty, and Maltby stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Christiana Uzoma produced a crucial save to keep Nigeria in front.

Uzoma was outstanding throughout the first half, making a number of important interventions as the Falconets weathered England's pressure and went into the break with their narrow advantage intact.

Nigeria, however, returned from the interval with renewed purpose as just two minutes into the second half, Janet Akekoromowei doubled the Falconets' advantage with a clinical finish in the 47th minute, putting England in an increasingly difficult position.

Aduku then turned to his bench, introducing Mary Mamudu for Kareem in the 61st minute and the substitution paid immediate dividends as she needed only 12 minutes to make her mark, completing Nigeria's 3-0 victory in the 73rd minute after latching onto a deflected assist from Precious Oscar before calmly slotting the ball home.

The result sent the Falconets into the quarter-finals and prompted Aduku to reveal that he felt England had underestimated what Nigeria could bring to the contest.

"The English team is a very good side and I think they underrated us. They never believed that we could play up to this level," Aduku told FIFA Media after the game.

"But I said after the group stage that the World Cup is just starting. After the game, I told the players, 'This game is gone. Let's have a short celebration because we have the next game to play, so let's focus on the next one."'

Akekoromowei: Falconets want more

While Nigeria have every reason to celebrate a statement victory over England, Akekoromowei insists the Falconets are keeping their focus firmly on the ultimate prize.

The striker, who was named Player of the Match after her influential performance and second-half goal, said the squad travelled to Poland with ambitions that stretch beyond the quarter-finals.

"The reason why we are here is to take the Cup home. We are going to give our all," Akekoromowei said.

"Our coach pushes us and we push ourselves on and off the pitch. We stay focused and determined."

For Aduku, the victory is another indication of the potential within his squad, but the coach insists the players must continue to apply themselves as they look towards the next level.

"That is the mentality I put in them," Aduku explained.

"I think the girls are doing well. We need to do more," he said.

Colombia next for the Falconets

The Falconets will now face Colombia in the quarter-finals on Sunday, with the South Americans securing their place in the last eight after edging hosts Poland 1-0 in the final Round of 16 fixture on Thursday.

Nigeria will therefore have little time to dwell on their impressive victory over England, with another major test already waiting.

The quarter-final will be played at the Wl̸adysl̸aw Król Municipal Stadium in L̸ódź, with kick-off scheduled for 2 p.m. Nigerian time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Aduku and his players, the message is already clear: England is history, and the pursuit of the World Cup trophy continues.

Previous Post 2027: Former presiding officers back Tinubu, to mobilise 11 million votes Gbemidepo Popoola

More News

Abuja NUJ loses another member weeks after ex-chairman's death

September 17, 2026 Nwabali returns as Chelle names Super Eagles squads for AFCON qualifiers, Russia friendly

September 17, 2026 Shettima clarifies remarks on northern governors' support for President Tinubu in 2023

September 17, 2026 Air Peace disputes NCAA August delay report, cites data discrepancies

September 17, 2026 England 0-3 Nigeria: Falconets cruise into World Cup quarter-finals

September 17, 2026 Mutilated corpse of woman found in Jos wildlife forest reserve

September 17, 2026 Leave Comment