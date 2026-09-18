Tanzania: Afcon 2027 Preps - Motsepe Says No Plan B for Host

Dar es Salaam — CONFÉDÉRATION Africaine de Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has issued a resounding vote of confidence in East Africa's readiness for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, firmly shutting down reports that the continental governing body is considering alternative hosts.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing renovations at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Motsepe dismissed as baseless mounting online skepticism and media reports suggesting CAF was preparing contingency plans due to infrastructure delays.

"There will be no plan B, no plan C, and it will never happen," Motsepe insisted, categorically shutting down speculation.

"This will be the most successful sporting event held in Tanzania."

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The CAF chief praised the government's financial backing in the preparations and noted significant progress since his last site visit in February.

Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), said he is satisfied that Tanzania remains firmly on course to co-host what promises to be a landmark edition of the Africa Cup of Nations and expressed confidence that East Africa is ready to stage the continent's premier football event, with kickoff now just nine months away.

Motsepe pointed to the ongoing pitch renovation at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as a critical marker of progress, describing the venue as 'the ultimate mirror' of the nation's tournament readiness.

He urged authorities to keep up the momentum as they work through the final details, with current efforts centred on bringing the playing surface up to elite international standard.

"My primary vision," Motsepe said, "is to see matches played in packed stadiums," a priority he linked directly to maximising commercial revenue and broadcast appeal for the tournament.

The CAF President also addressed recent friction, referencing the CAF Champions League fixture between Simba SC and RS Berkane, which was relocated to Amaani Stadium in Zanzibar after independent inspectors determined the Benjamin Mkapa pitch fell short of required standards.

Motsepe admitted he had personally hoped the match would stay in Dar es Salaam, but deferred to the inspectors' judgement.

Looking ahead, he confirmed that CAF's final and decisive inspection will take place in January, with Motsepe set to lead a highlevel delegation himself to conduct the assessment.

He added that co-hosts Kenya and Uganda are likewise progressing well in their own preparations.

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Motsepe was dismissive of mounting speculation in sections of the media questioning the three nations' readiness, insisting there is no scenario in which CAF strips them of hosting rights.

"Some people, based on what has already been reported by certain media outlets in Africa and elsewhere in the world, are saying the CAF President should start thinking about plan B and plan C and take AFCON away from Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. That will not happen," Motsepe said.

The CAF President's remarks came as he began a two-day working visit to Tanzania and Kenya, part of ongoing preparations for AFCON 2027 under the tournament's 'PAMOJA' banne