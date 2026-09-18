The President of Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") Dr Patrice Motsepe on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Tanzania Head of State, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

During the visit, Dr Motsepe conveyed his condolences and that of the 54 Member Associations of CAF to Her Excellency Samia Suluhu following the sad passing of her husband.

Dr Motsepe used the occasion to also give a briefing to President Suluhu on the progress made in the preparations for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027.

President Suluhu thanked Dr Motsepe for the visit and the message of condolences. She re-affirmed the commitment of the Government of Tanzania to delivering a successful TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Motsepe met Tanzania Prime Minister, Honourable Mwigulu Nchemba.

He was joined by CAF Vice Presidents, Kurt Okraku and Faizel Sidat, Acting General Secretary Samson Adamu, Tanzania Football Federation President Wallace Karia, Chairman of the Tanzania Local Organizing Committee Leodgar Tenga and also senior members of the Tanzania Government.

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