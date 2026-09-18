Africa: Olunga Leads Kenya Squad As Mccarthy Makes Final Choices for Afcon 2027 Qualifiers

Kenya coach Benni McCarthy has named his final squad for the opening TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers against Eritrea and Guinea, with captain Michael Olunga leading the Harambee Stars attack.

McCarthy has selected 24 players for the two matches, combining established internationals with a number of emerging players based both in Kenya and overseas.

Kenya host Eritrea on 26 September before travelling to face Guinea on 1 October as McCarthy continues preparations for a tournament the Harambee Stars are already guaranteed to contest as co-hosts.

The 2027 finals will be jointly staged by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, meaning the qualifying campaign offers McCarthy an important opportunity to build and assess his team in competitive matches ahead of the tournament.

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Otieno misses out on final squad

One of the notable decisions is the omission of Richards Bay goalkeeper Ian Otieno, who had been included in McCarthy's preliminary 38-man squad.

The 33-year-old has instead missed out to Gor Mahia's Byrne Omondi, Nairobi United goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo and Tusker's Brian Bwire.

Otieno is in his third season with Richards Bay in South Africa and kept nine clean sheets in 24 league appearances last season as the club finished 11th.

McCarthy has opted for three locally based goalkeepers in his final selection.

Olunga heads eight-man attack

Olunga remains the most experienced figure in an eight-man attacking group and will once again be expected to provide Kenya's main goal threat.

The Al-Arabi striker is joined by Gor Mahia pair Sharif Musa and Ben Stanley.

There are also opportunities for several overseas-based forwards, including Job Ochieng of Real Sociedad, Ryan Ogam of RFC Liège and Micah Obiero of Carlisle United.

Mohammed Bajaber and Javan Ochieng complete McCarthy's attacking options.

The selection gives the former South Africa international a broad range of options as he continues shaping the Harambee Stars ahead of the continental finals.

Ouma included in five-man midfield

Charlton Athletic's Timothy Ouma is among five midfielders selected.

He is joined by Stade Reims' Manzur Okwaro, Tusker's Chris Erambo, Young Africans midfielder Duke Abuya and Marvin Nabwire of Zambia's Power Dynamos.

McCarthy has selected eight defenders, with Gor Mahia duo Michael Kibagwe and Frank Odhiambo among them.

Rooney Onyango of Sogndal, AIK's Stanley Wilson and Valencia's Amos Wanjala provide overseas-based options, while Vincent Harper of Exeter City is also included.

Hannif Wesonga of Jamus and Tusker's Abud Omar complete the defensive selection.

Competitive preparation for PAMOJA 2027

Although Kenya's place at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 is already secured as one of the three hosts, McCarthy has indicated that the Harambee Stars will approach the qualifying campaign seriously.

The competitive fixtures provide Kenya with valuable preparation as the country builds towards staging the tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya's opening match against Eritrea will give McCarthy's players the opportunity to begin the campaign at home before the considerably different challenge of an away fixture against Guinea.

The squad also reflects the coach's attempt to combine players from the domestic league with those developing their careers abroad.

With Olunga providing experience at the head of the attack and a number of younger players competing for places around him, the qualifiers will offer McCarthy another opportunity to establish the core of the side he intends to take into PAMOJA 2027.

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Kenya squad

Goalkeepers: Byrne Omondi (Gor Mahia), Faruk Shikhalo (Nairobi United), Brian Bwire (Tusker).

Defenders: Michael Kibagwe (Gor Mahia), Rooney Onyango (Sogndal), Hannif Wesonga (Jamus), Stanley Wilson (AIK), Abud Omar (Tusker), Amos Wanjala (Valencia), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Vincent Harper (Exeter City).

Midfielders: Manzur Okwaro (Stade Reims), Timothy Ouma (Charlton Athletic), Chris Erambo (Tusker), Duke Abuya (Young Africans), Marvin Nabwire (Power Dynamos).

Forwards: Sharif Musa (Gor Mahia), Mohammed Bajaber (unattached), Ben Stanley (Gor Mahia), Job Ochieng (Real Sociedad), Javan Ochieng (Hickory FC), Micah Obiero (Carlisle United), Ryan Ogam (RFC Liège), Michael Olunga (Al-Arabi).