Africa: Migné Begins Gabon Reign Without Aubameyang As Panthers Start Afcon 2027 Qualifiers

New Gabon coach Sébastien Migné has named his first squad since taking charge of the Panthers, beginning a new era without former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they prepare to face Morocco and Niger in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers.

The French coach has selected 24 players for the September international window, with Denis Bouanga, Mario Lemina and Guélor Kanga among the experienced names included.

Gabon begin their qualifying campaign with a difficult trip to Morocco on 25 September before facing Niger four days later.

The matches will be Migné's first competitive assignments since taking charge and come following Aubameyang's decision to retire from international football.

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Gabon move on from Aubameyang

Aubameyang's absence marks a significant change for a national team he represented for several years and captained.

The former Panthers skipper announced his international retirement following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Aubameyang said his decision followed the treatment he received after the tournament, claiming he had been "insulted" and that his reputation had been damaged despite playing at the competition while carrying an injury.

His departure leaves Migné with the task of reshaping Gabon's attack as the Panthers begin their latest attempt to qualify for the continental finals.

Bouanga is likely to become an increasingly important figure in that transition and is included among seven forwards selected for the two matches.

Shavy Babicka and Jim Allevinah are also part of the attacking group, alongside Teddy Andami, Orphé Mbina, Jordi Ella and Junior Effaghe.

Lemina provides experience

Migné has retained considerable experience elsewhere in the squad, particularly in midfield.

Mario Lemina is included alongside Guélor Kanga, André Poko, Ibrahim Ndong and Henrick Do Marcolino.

The five-man midfield provides the new coach with several players who are already accustomed to international football as he begins putting his own stamp on the team.

Migné has selected nine defenders, including brothers Anthony and Jérémy Oyono.

Jacques Ekomie, Aaron Appindangoye and Jonathan Do Marcolino are also included, with Philippe Ndinga, Alex Moucketou, Brad Mantsounga and Michel Mboula completing the defensive group.

Jean-Noël Amonome is one of three goalkeepers selected alongside Lucas Mouguenou and Junior Bekale.

Morocco provide immediate test

Migné will have little time to settle into his new role before facing a demanding opening assignment.

Gabon travel to meet Morocco on 25 September, with the Atlas Lions beginning their own qualifying campaign under new coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

The Panthers then turn their attention to Niger on 29 September as they look to establish an early position in the qualification race.

For Migné, the two fixtures represent the first opportunity to assess his squad in competitive action and begin shaping the team following Aubameyang's retirement.

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The combination of experienced internationals such as Lemina, Kanga, Poko and Bouanga with several less established players points to a period of transition for the Panthers.

A positive start against Morocco and Niger would provide early momentum as Gabon pursue a place at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

Gabon squad

Goalkeepers: Jean-Noël Amonome, Lucas Mouguenou, Junior Bekale.

Defenders: Anthony Oyono, Jérémy Oyono, Philippe Ndinga, Jacques Ekomie, Aaron Appindangoye, Alex Moucketou, Jonathan Do Marcolino, Brad Mantsounga, Michel Mboula.

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Henrick Do Marcolino, Guélor Kanga, André Poko, Ibrahim Ndong.

Forwards: Teddy Andami, Denis Bouanga, Shavy Babicka, Orphé Mbina, Jim Allevinah, Jordi Ella, Junior Effaghe.