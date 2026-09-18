Africa: Aouar and Boudaoui Left Out As Hemdani Makes Bold Calls in First Algeria Squad for Afcon 2027 Qualifiers

New Algeria coach Brahim Hemdani has left out Houssem Aouar and Hicham Boudaoui from his first squad as he begins a new era with the Desert Foxes ahead of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers.

Hemdani has named a 26-man group for the September international window, with established players including Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Nabil Bentaleb, Mohamed Amoura and Amine Gouiri retained.

However, the omissions of Aouar and Boudaoui are among the most notable decisions in Hemdani's first selection since succeeding Vladimir Petkovic.

The pair have been left out as a technical decision by the new coaching staff, while Luca Zidane and Rafik Belghali are unavailable through suspension and Yacine Titraoui misses out because of injury.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The squad announcement represents the first major selection decision of Hemdani's tenure as Algeria turn their attention towards qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

A new era begins

Hemdani's appointment followed the departure of Petkovic and his first international window offers an early opportunity to begin implementing his ideas.

The former Algeria international has largely retained the foundations of the squad while making changes in several areas.

Melvin Mastil, Abdelatif Ramdane and Kilian Belazzoug are the three goalkeepers selected in the absence of the suspended Zidane.

Bensebaini provides experience in defence alongside Aït-Nouri, while Zineddine Belaïd, Jaouen Hadjam and Ahmed Touba are also included.

Achref Abada, Samir Chergui, Sohaib Naïr and Saâdi Radouani complete a nine-man defensive selection.

Aouar and Boudaoui overlooked

The midfield is where two of Hemdani's biggest selection decisions have come.

Aouar and Boudaoui have both been omitted by the coaching staff rather than because of injury or suspension, opening opportunities for others to impress during the September camp.

Experienced midfielder Bentaleb remains part of the group and is joined by Himad Abdelli, Adil Aouchiche, Farès Chaïbi, Ibrahim Maza and Adem Zagence.

The decisions do not necessarily signal the end of Aouar and Boudaoui's international involvement, with competition for places expected to continue as Hemdani shapes his squad.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Algeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Titraoui, meanwhile, is unavailable because of injury.

Amoura and Gouiri lead attacking options

There is considerable competition in attack, where Amoura and Gouiri are among eight forwards selected.

Anis Hadj Moussa and Bachir Belloumi provide further options, while Monsef Bakrar, Adil Boulbina, Amin Chiakha and Ilan Kebbal have also been called up.

The international window will give Hemdani his first opportunity to work extensively with the group and begin establishing a hierarchy within the squad.

It also comes at an important moment for Algeria following their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, with attention now turning towards the next major continental objective.

The Desert Foxes will be looking to start the new cycle positively as they begin their pursuit of qualification for the 2027 continental finals.

For Hemdani, the immediate task will be balancing continuity with change, while giving players the opportunity to establish themselves under a new technical team.

Algeria squad

Goalkeepers: Melvin Mastil, Abdelatif Ramdane, Kilian Belazzoug.

Defenders: Achref Abada, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Zineddine Belaïd, Ramy Bensebaini, Samir Chergui, Jaouen Hadjam, Sohaib Naïr, Saâdi Radouani, Ahmed Touba.

Midfielders: Himad Abdelli, Adil Aouchiche, Nabil Bentaleb, Farès Chaïbi, Ibrahim Maza, Adem Zagence.

Forwards: Mohamed Amoura, Monsef Bakrar, Bachir Belloumi, Adil Boulbina, Amin Chiakha, Amine Gouiri, Anis Hadj Moussa, Ilan Kebbal.