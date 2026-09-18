Uganda: Police Arrest 12 Senior One Students Over Assault of Teenager in Viral Social Media Clip

Police have arrested 12 Senior One students in connection with the assault of a fellow teenager in Nakibinge Zone, Kibuli Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala.

The arrests follow the circulation of a video on social media showing a group of boys assaulting a teenage boy.

In the video, a teenage boy dressed in school uniform is seen speaking to someone outside the camera's view. Another boy in red tees then approaches from the left and suddenly strikes him with a hard punch to the side of the neck.

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The victim appears to lose consciousness and collapses head-first onto the ground following the blow. The attacker then flees the scene together with several other boys.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala, the suspects, including the teenager seen in the video punching the victim, were arrested on September 17 and 18 during an intelligence-led operation.

"The prime suspect is aged 16 years, while preliminary investigations have established that the other suspects are also minors aged between 14 and 17 years," Kawala said.

Police said the final arrests were made at about 2am on September 18 in Nakibinge Zone, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to 12.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the assault occurred on September 13 at about 6pm in the same area.

The victim, who is also aged about 16, is currently at his mother's home in the area, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Kawala said the suspects remain in police custody as detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault and the individual roles of each suspect.

"Police strongly condemn acts of violence, particularly those involving minors, and remain committed to safeguarding the safety and dignity of all persons," she said.

She added that suspects found to have engaged in unlawful conduct would be dealt with in accordance with the law and procedures governing juvenile offenders.

Police said further updates would be provided as investigations progress.