Malawi: Nomads Launch Nyerere App, New Kit Part of Commercial Revolution

Mighty Wanderers FC have finally overhauled their merchandise line-up, months after fans were left frustrated by replica kits still bearing the branding of former sponsor 888bets.

The Lali Lubani Road giants have now rolled out fresh merchandise proudly displaying the logos of new backers Ekhaya and Kingbossi, marking a major step forward in the club's push to cash in commercially.

But that's not all -- the Nomads have also unveiled plans for a brand-new "Nyerere App," which will allow supporters to snap up club merchandise from the comfort of their own homes.

Wanderers media and communications officer Chimwemwe Kaonga revealed the developments form part of a wider commercialisation drive designed to modernise the club and boost revenue.

He confirmed the app is now in its final stages of development and will be fully up and running soon, promising fans an all-in-one digital hub unlike anything the club has offered before.

"This application will provide user-friendly digital solutions to the club's fan base," Kaonga said. "It will be an all-in-one pack that will allow fans to order merchandise, subscribe to membership and buy match tickets online."

He added that supporters would also be able to stream live matches and highlights, check fixtures and league standings, and stay up to date with all the latest Lali Lubani news -- all from a single app.