South Africa: KZN Government Urges Public to Remain Vigilant Amid Heavy Rains

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has encouraged the public to remain vigilant as heavy rains are expected to continue on Friday in the southern parts of the province.

This comes after the South African Weather Service issued a Level 4 warning for disruptive rains that could lead to flooding of roads and settlements in the southern parts of KZN. The rains, which started on Thursday is expected to continue until Friday.

Municipalities expected to be affected include Ray Nkonyeni, Msunduzi, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Kokstad, Impendle, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Inkosi Langalibalele, Ndwedwe, Richmond, Umdoni, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.

The disruptive rains could lead to major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded or closed; damage to property and infrastructure, as well as loss of livelihoods and livestock; danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and deep water; displacement of affected communities; and some communities becoming temporarily inaccessible or cut off.

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Buthelezi said the Disaster Joint Operations Centre (JOC), which includes all municipalities, law enforcement agencies, emergency services and social partners, has been activated.

Precautionary measures are also being put in place by municipalities to make safe havens available to communities living in informal settlements and low-lying areas.

Buthelezi encouraged communities, particularly those in the mentioned municipalities, to exercise extreme caution and take all necessary measures to ensure their safety.

"We are encouraging communities to take safety measures, as these rains pose a serious threat to life. All municipalities have been activated to open safe spaces. Our disaster teams will closely monitor the situation.

"We urge communities to comply with any safety measures that may have to be implemented. We further urge motorists to remain cautious, as some roads may be closed due to flooding. Avoid being on the roads unless necessary until the weather clears," Buthelezi said.