South Africa: SAWS Issues Weather Warnings for Disruptive Rain, Severe Thunderstorms

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says very cold and wet conditions are expected in places over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The weather service has issued several warnings, including disruptive rain in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, as well as disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape.

Warnings have also been issued for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours in the Northern Cape, parts of the Free State and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

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The weather outlook for Saturday and Sunday shows partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, although it will be warm in places. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, becoming widespread over the western parts on Saturday.

The weather service has issued the following warnings:

Orange level 6 warning : Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of roads and settlements, both formal and informal, danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and deep water, displacement of affected communities, and loss of livelihood and livestock is expected along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal up to Richards Bay.

: Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of roads and settlements, both formal and informal, danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and deep water, displacement of affected communities, and loss of livelihood and livestock is expected along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal up to Richards Bay. Orange level 5 warning : Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of settlements, roads and bridges, as well as disruption to essential services, is expected over the Port St Johns, Ingquza Hill, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Ntabankulu local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

: Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of settlements, roads and bridges, as well as disruption to essential services, is expected over the Port St Johns, Ingquza Hill, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Ntabankulu local municipalities in the Eastern Cape. Yellow level 4 warning : Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of roads and settlements, both formal and informal, danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and deep water, displacement of affected communities, and loss of livelihood and livestock is expected over the eastern and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

: Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of roads and settlements, both formal and informal, danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and deep water, displacement of affected communities, and loss of livelihood and livestock is expected over the eastern and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Yellow level 4 warning : Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, with the possibility of damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, may lead to injuries and danger to life, as well as localised flooding of susceptible settlements and infrastructure, over the extreme east-central parts of the Northern Cape.

: Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, with the possibility of damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, may lead to injuries and danger to life, as well as localised flooding of susceptible settlements and infrastructure, over the extreme east-central parts of the Northern Cape. Yellow level 2 warning : Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, with the possibility of damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, may lead to injuries and danger to life, as well as localised flooding of susceptible settlements and infrastructure, over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, except for the extreme east-central areas, the western parts of the Free State and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

: Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, with the possibility of damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, may lead to injuries and danger to life, as well as localised flooding of susceptible settlements and infrastructure, over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, except for the extreme east-central areas, the western parts of the Free State and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Yellow level 2 warning : Disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of settlements, roads and low-lying bridges, as well as localised disruptions to power supply and communications, is expected over coastal areas and the adjacent interior between KuGompo City and Port St Johns, including the extreme north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

: Disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of settlements, roads and low-lying bridges, as well as localised disruptions to power supply and communications, is expected over coastal areas and the adjacent interior between KuGompo City and Port St Johns, including the extreme north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape. Yellow level 2 warning : Damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements, localised interruptions to power and communications, and difficult driving conditions are expected over the southern and western parts of the Northern Cape and the northern parts of the Western Cape.

: Damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements, localised interruptions to power and communications, and difficult driving conditions are expected over the southern and western parts of the Northern Cape and the northern parts of the Western Cape. Yellow level 2 warning: Disruptive snow resulting in isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and difficult driving conditions is expected over the Matatiele and Elundini local municipalities of the Eastern Cape.