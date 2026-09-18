South Africa: Health Department Urges Vigilance As Mpox Cases Rise

The Department of Health (DoH) has called for vigilance of Mpox symptoms following a rapid increase in laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases in the past few weeks.

Some 19 cases of the viral disease have been reported, with the majority, 15, reported in Cape Town in the Western Cape.

Three cases have been detected in Gauteng and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Of concern is that 13 of the total cases were recorded between 13 August and 17 September, which suggests a rapid local transmission of this preventable viral infection.

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"All cases/patients range in age from 23 to 50 years, with a median age of 36.5 years, and 18 of them are males with only one female," the department stated.

The DoH noted that one of the most recent cases involves an "individual who travelled to Spain earlier this month and returned to South Africa on 14 September".

"This person underwent testing in Spain after being informed of his probable case status.

"South African health authorities are in contact with the Spanish counterparts regarding laboratory test results of the individual to confirm his mpox status," the department assured.

The DoH emphasised the importance of "continued surveillance, early detection, and public cooperation cannot be overemphasised in preventing further transmission".

Mpox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue and rash or skin lesions that may appear on the face, hands, feet, genitals or other body parts.

"Typically, the skin lesions start as flat red spots before progressing to bumps, followed by fluid-filled blisters, then pus-filled bumps and eruptions into crusted scabs.

"The symptoms usually appear within 6 to 13 days after exposure but can range from 5 to 21 days. Therefore, anyone experiencing these symptoms, particularly if they have had close contact with a confirmed case or a suspected case, should seek medical attention immediately and avoid close contact with others," the department said.

Symptoms may also present themselves in people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

"Mpox is transmitted mainly through close physical contact with an infected person, including skin-to-skin contact with the rash or lesions, and contact with contaminated materials such as bedding, clothing, or towels used by an infected person.

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"Mpox-positive persons can also transmit the virus through respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact, uncovered coughing or sneezing. Vigilance remains essential, particularly in households, healthcare settings and among close social networks. Hand hygiene through frequent washing or use of sanitisers is one of the effective methods to prevent the spread of the virus," the DoH noted.

Government has secured limited doses of Mpox vaccines (Tecovirimat) as part of its outbreak response strategy to disrupt local transmission.

"The health authorities will decide where and how to use these doses to contain outbreaks. Vaccination should be accompanied by continued adherence to preventive measures.

"Individuals and communities are urged to support those diagnosed with mpox and those suspected of being infected with the virus, because stigma and discrimination have the potential to undermine an outbreak response by deterring people from seeking medical care," the department said.