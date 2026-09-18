Malawi: Prophet Bushiri to Hold Harvest Mandate Salvation Festival in Lilongwe

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church founder and leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced a major evangelistic outreach, the Harvest Mandate Salvation Festival, to be held on 26 September at the Garden of Peace in Area 43, Lilongwe.

Communication from Prophet Bushiri's office indicates the event will be centred on the theme of salvation, with organisers describing it as an open invitation extended well beyond the church's existing congregation.

"It should be noted that this event is not just for ECG members. The message we are sharing doesn't need limitations. The word of God is universal," Prophet Bushiri said.

Prophet Bushiri, a Malawian-born preacher, founded ECG in 2010 and has since built one of southern Africa's largest Pentecostal ministries, with branches across the continent and a significant following in South Africa, where the church established a major base before Bushiri relocated back to Malawi.

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Known for his large-scale crusades and prophetic ministry, he has drawn substantial followings.

The Harvest Mandate Salvation Festival continues a tradition within ECG of staging large open-air gatherings aimed at evangelism and altar-call salvation experiences, rather than events limited to established church members.

Such festivals typically combine preaching, worship and prayer, and are often positioned by the ministry as opportunities for spiritual renewal for entire communities rather than church-specific gatherings.

The Lilongwe event is expected to draw attendees from across the country, reflecting ECG's continued efforts to expand its outreach within Malawi following years of significant ministry activity abroad.