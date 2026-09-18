Namibia: Commission Invites Federations for Input Into Sports Act

Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) chief administrator, Freddy Mwiya is calling on national sport federations and umbrella bodies to swiftly submit their input and recommendations on the review of the Namibia Sports Act, 2003.

The commission is established in terms of the Namibia Sports Act, 2003 which provides the legal framework for the administration, regulation, coordination and development of sport in Namibia.

In a statement seen by The Namibian Sport, Mwiya says since the enactment of the Act, the national and international sporting environment has evolved significantly.

He says developments in sport governance, athlete welfare, safeguarding, anti-doping, dispute resolution, professional and commercial sport, sport financing, inclusion, technology and institutional accountability have created a need to assess whether the current legislative framework remains responsive to the needs of the Namibian sport sector.

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INVITATION TO ALL

"In preparation for the future review of the Namibia Sports Act, the NSC hereby invites all recognised national sport federations, umbrella sport bodies, sport analysts to submit comprehensive written inputs, proposals and recommendations regarding the current Act."

He says the consultation is intended to identify provisions that may require amendment, clarification, removal or strengthening, as well as new matters that should be considered for inclusion when the Act is reviewed.

Federations and umbrella bodies are encouraged to consult their executive committees, members, athletes, coaches, officials and other relevant stakeholders before finalising their submissions.

Mwiya says submissions must address, among others, the mandate, powers and functions of the Namibia Sports Commission, the composition, appointment, tenure and responsibilities of members of the board of the commission, interim chairperson, Alfeus Archie Benjamin, commissioner Immanuel Hawanga, John Grafft Ndungaua, Hilja Katshuna and Dominic le Roux as well as chief administrator Simataa Mwiya.

Submissions should also look at the recognition, registration and governance of federations and umbrella bodies. The roles and responsibilities of the ministry, the commission and sport federations.

Compliance requirements and accountability measures for recognised sport bodies, governance standards, including elections, constitutions, financial management and reporting should also be addressed.

Sport administrators are further urged to have inputs on the funding of sport and the equitable allocation and use of public resources, commercialisation, sponsorship, broadcasting rights, sport tourism and alternative funding models.

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ATHLETES

Administrators are advised to comment on athlete representation, rights, welfare and career development, safeguarding and the protection of children and vulnerable persons in sport, gender equality, women in sport and inclusive participation.

The NSC urges federations to clearly identify the relevant section or provision of the current Act, where applicable to explain the concern, gap or challenges experienced.

They are called upon to provide reasons and practical justification for the recommendation and explain the expected benefit or effect of the proposed change, indicate whether the proposal was approved by the federation's executive committee and duly signed by the president or secretary-general.

Mwiya says where a federation proposes the inclusion of a new provision, the proposed wording may be provided together with supporting documents, examples or references to relevant international standards and good practices.

DEADLINE

The completed submissions must reach the NSC no later than 15 October 2026 and must be addressed the Namibia Sport Commission, P.O Box 86573 Eros, Windhoek, emailed to colours@namibiasport.org or hand delivered at Erf N0. 2 Cnr of General Murtala Muhammed Avenue & Khan Street.

The email subject line should read:

"INPUTS ON THE REVIEW OF THE NAMIBIA SPORTS ACT - [NAME OF

FEDERATION/UMBRELLA BODY]"