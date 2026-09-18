Southern Africa: Call for Applications for 20 Freelance Journalists - Connected Media, Informed Citizens - Cooperation in Fighting Against Disinformation in Southern Africa

press release

Closing date September 25th 2026 at 11.59 p.m. (GMT + 1).

1. Why apply?

Information ecosystems today are facing major challenges: the rapid spread of disinformation, growing distrust toward information sources, shifting audience habits, and increasing competition from digital and social media platforms.

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We are looking for media outlets committed to promoting information integrity and willing to strengthen their capacity to prevent, identify and respond to disinformation. Particular attention will be given to media capable of reaching young audiences and communities especially exposed to disinformation risks.

Beyond capacity-building activities, this programme offers an opportunity to join a regional dynamic alongside other media organizations across Southern Africa, share experiences and good practices, and contribute collectively to strengthening media resilience in the region.

2. Project Presentation

CFI, the French Media Development Agency, in partnership with Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) with the support and funding of French diplomacy is implementing the Connected Media, Informed Citizens project which aims to strengthen the resilience of information ecosystems. The project will work with media outlets and journalists in Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe to support and strengthen their capacities to adress disinformation mechanisms in Southern Africa.

Context

The digital information ecosystem in Southern Africa is rapidly transforming. While increased connectivity has empowered citizens, it has also facilitated the spread of misinformation (unintentional false information) and disinformation (deliberate, malicious falsehoods). Misinformation affects all aspects of daily life (political, social, educational, health, environmental, cultural, etc.) and is a major factor of instability in a growing number of countries.

The massive circulation of untruths or distorted information among populations can be harmful and pollutes public debate, undermines social cohesion, weakens checks and balances, engenders irrational fears.

It can also ultimately lead to violence, particularly during election periods. This should also be viewed in the context of the enactment of cyber-security laws that criminalise the publication of false information.

These laws that impact on freedom of expression, media freedom and citizens' right to access to information, have at times been used to muzzle independent investigative journalism that fosters accountable governance and transparency.

Objectives

The initiative responds to the growing threat of misinformation amplified by social media, which undermines public debate, social cohesion, and democratic processes. The project targets both media professionals and young people, recognising their pivotal roles in information dissemination and consumption.

It is structured around two main components:

- (1) building the capacity of media organizations and community radio to identify, verify, and counter disinformation

- (2) promoting media and information literacy (MIL) among youth to foster critical thinking and responsible digital citizenship.

3. Expected commitment from selected media outlets

ensure regular participation in project activities during the duration of the project

support the dissemination of acquired practices within their newsroom.

4. Eligibility

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freelance journalists working in any medium or multiple media (print, online, radio or television).

freelance journalists with at least two years of professional experience.

Freelance journalists based in Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia or Zimbabwe.

commitment to supporting and promoting information integrity against disinformation through verified and fact-checked professional journalism

5. Selection Procedure

Interested freelance journalists can express interest in participating by filling out the online form.Shortlisted journalists may be contacted for additional discussions or clarification during the selection process.

Closing date September 25th 2026 at 11.59 p.m. (GMT + 1).

For any queries, please contact: camille.soulier@cfi.fr and nqaba@misa.org