Kenya: Pilot and Student Killed in Training Aircraft Crash in Kajiado

Nairobi — A pilot and a student have died after a Kenya School of Flying aircraft crashed during a training exercise in Kipeto, Kajiado West, on Friday morning.

The aircraft, which was carrying the two occupants, came down near a wind power plant, according to Kajiado West Police Commander Maureen Kuto.

Kuto said the student died at the scene of the crash, while the instructor died while being rushed to Kajiado Referral Hospital.

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"The first victim succumbed at the scene while the second succumbed while being rushed to hospital," she said.

Police said preliminary information pointed to poor visibility caused by heavy morning mist as a possible factor in the crash.

The pilot reportedly attempted to make an emergency landing after encountering the poor visibility, but the aircraft crashed before the manoeuvre could be completed.

The wreckage was extensively damaged, with sections of the aircraft scattered across the crash site.

Luggage believed to belong to the occupants and other debris were also recovered from the area.

Emergency teams and members of the public responded to the scene as police secured the area.

The bodies were later transferred to the mortuary pending postmortem examinations and other procedures.

Aviation investigators have been called in to examine the wreckage and establish the circumstances that led to the crash.

Authorities have not ruled out other possible factors, with investigations expected to establish the precise cause of the accident.

The incident comes amid continued scrutiny of aviation safety following accidents involving training aircraft in Kenya.