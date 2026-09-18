Kenya: President Ruto Says Sh21bn Invested in Police Modernisation Programme

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that the Government has invested Sh21 billion of the Sh30 billion allocated to the Police Modernisation Programme.

Ruto said the modernisation programme is aimed at equipping the National Police Service with modern tools, technology and capabilities to enhance its ability to protect and serve Kenyans.

"We are investing in protective equipment, mobility, air support, secure communications, surveillance, command-and-control systems, and digital capabilities," the President said.

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He spoke on Friday while presiding over the 50th General Service Unit (GSU) recruits Pass-Out Parade at the National Police College, Embakasi 'B' Campus in Utawala, Nairobi.

Ruto said the Government was also strengthening police training in areas including counter-terrorism, intelligence-led operations, public order management, forensic investigations, cybercrime, emergency response and the lawful use of force.

The President said the Government is also addressing housing challenges facing police officers and their families through the Institutional Housing component of the Affordable Housing Programme.

He said 28,000 housing units are being developed across the country for police officers.

Of these, 870 units have been completed, 12,000 are under construction, more than 1,500 are at the procurement stage, while 15,000 others are planned for development.

"This is what standing with our officers means: Ensuring that every man and woman entrusted with protecting our nation can return from duty to a decent home and raise a family in dignity," Ruto said.

On healthcare, Ruto said more than 138,000 police and prison officers are now covered under the Usalama medical scheme through the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He said officers can now access eligible medical services from more than 8,000 health facilities countrywide, compared with 973 facilities under the previous private insurance arrangement.

"Officers are no longer restricted to a narrow network of designated facilities. Now, they can access eligible services nationwide, with digital approvals processed in less than 15 minutes," he said.

During the ceremony, Ruto commissioned a newly constructed SHA Block at the GSU Health Centre within the National Police College to provide medical services to officers and their families.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said reforms in the police sector were beginning to produce results, citing improved security in areas previously affected by conflict and banditry.

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Murkomen pointed to the Kerio Valley, saying the Government's Operation Maliza Uhalifu had helped restore normalcy in counties previously affected by banditry and cattle rustling.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja also commended the modernisation programme, saying the investments had strengthened the capacity of police officers to undertake their duties.

With Kenya heading into the 2027 General Election, Ruto urged the National Police Service to maintain law and order without fear or favour while observing the highest standards of professionalism.

He cautioned police officers against being drawn into partisan political contests or acting on unlawful instructions from political leaders.

The President also urged officers to resist attempts to incite violence or compromise the constitutional mandate of the police.

"The Constitution protects police officers too. No officer should be assaulted, threatened, or intimidated for performing lawful duty," Ruto said.

He assured the officers of Government support as they carry out their duties lawfully and professionally.

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco was also present.

Tonui noted that Ruto had attended all police pass-out parades held during the year, saying his presence demonstrated recognition of the sacrifices made by police officers in service to the country.