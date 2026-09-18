Tunisia: Public Health 'Integrated System That Was Deliberately Targeted and Systematically Crippled,' President Says [update 1)

Tunis — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed received Thursday in Carthage Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani to take stock of the progress of several projects across the country.

Heath is "a basic and fundamental human right" which must be delivered on an equal footing to all citizens, the Head of State was cited as saying in a Presidency press release.

Numerous projects had generated positive results, mainly in connection to remote analysis interpretation and teleradiology, sparing patients the ordeal of unnecessary travel and shortening waiting times, the President further said.

Public health "is an integrated system that was deliberately targeted and systematically crippled," President Saïed asserted. Many projects were injustifiably lagging behind schedule despite the availability of funds and intentionally put off track as was the case for associated equipment.

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These are the deeds of "those involved in corruption or those ill-intentioned" for whom "there is no cure or remedy" but a just and fair accountabilty for their reprehensible manoeuvres and actions."

The Head of State also hailed healthcare professionals and staff for their expertise. The keenness of several countries - including nations at the cutting edge of scientific progress- to hire Tunisian health workers "is not mere coincidence."

The Tunisian medical school is a "world reference" and a "national pride," the Head of State underlined. A new regulatory framework would help unleash the creative capacities of these professionals when discharging their mission.

President Saïed concluded by expressing the conviction that the health sector and other public services will recover their vitality, in line wih the aspirations of the people. "Nation-building efforts will continue relentlessly as this is the pathway of the Revolution and the course of history," he added.