Tanzania: Kwimba Leaders Told to Prepare for El Niño

Mwanza — KWIMBA District Council Executive Director Dr Amon Mkoga has directed ward executive officers and other staff to mobilise residents to take precautions against El Niño rains expected between October and December this year.

Dr Mkoga issued the directive on Wednesday during a tour of Hungumalwa, Shilembo and Ilula wards, where he met councilors, ward executives and other staff to discuss environmental sanitation and public awareness on the anticipated rains.

He said public education should begin early through meetings to enable residents to take precautionary measures before the rains start.

Dr Mkoga also directed the Health Officer to ensure Hungumalwa township remains clean, saying the strategic township should set an example for other wards.

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"Health Officer, you must ensure this town stays clean; waste must not be allowed to accumulate," he said.

During the visit, Dr Mkoga handed over 26 permits for pigeon pea trading to the Hungumalwa Ward Executive Officer, a move aimed at reducing the inconvenience previously faced by traders who travelled to Ngudu to obtain the permits.

He directed ward executive officers from neighbouring areas to obtain the required permits from Hungumalwa to streamline the process.

Meanwhile, Ilula Ward Councillor Juma Nyerere asked the council to assist in renovating classrooms at Kibitilwa Primary School, saying some of the buildings are dilapidated and no longer usable.

"I ask you to visit Kibitilwa Primary School and see the actual condition of the classrooms. The situation is dire and I request assistance to renovate at least two classrooms," he urged the director.

Shigangama Village Chairperson Shija Ndelelema also asked the council to repair a six-kilometre road section by applying gravel before the rains.

He said the road became impassable during the rainy season, affecting residents' access to essential social services and preventing pupils from reaching school.