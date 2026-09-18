Tanzania: Police Impound 103 Motorcycles in Crackdown

Mwanza — POLICE in Mwanza have impounded 103 motorcycles and detained 30 suspects during a crackdown targeting reckless riders practices that residents say have become a growing public nuisance.

The operation began on September 14 after complaints about speeding riders, blinding high-intensity lights, noisy modified exhaust systems and motorcycles operating without registration plates. Mwanza Regional Police Commander, DCP Wilbrod Mutafungwa said the exercise will continue until compliance improves.

"The operation was launched after wananchi complained about the nuisance and fear caused by riders who violate road safety laws," he said.

Of the motorcycles seized, 70 were fitted with illegal high-intensity lights, 13 had modified exhaust systems, 10 lacked registration plates, while five riders were found without licences.

Another five motorcycles were impounded for offences involving failure to wear helmets and carrying excess passengers.

"Seventy motorcycles were impounded for using illegal high-intensity lights," DCP Mutafungwa said.

He said the violations contravene provisions of the Road Traffic Act under Chapter 168, as revised in 2023.

The Regional Police Commander directed traffic officers to ensure all detained riders receive road safety education before their motorcycles are released.