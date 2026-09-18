Tanzania: PCCB Recovers 2.7bn/ - Workers' Contributions

Bukoba — THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has recovered 2.7bn/- in unpaid workers' social security contributions from 146 private companies in Kagera Region after complaints from retirees who did not to receive their pensions on time.

Kagera Regional PCCB Chief, Mr Ismail Bukoku said the money was recovered during a 20-day special operation launched after retired workers reported delays in accessing their benefits because employers had failed to remit contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

"We recovered 2.7bn/- from 146 private companies. The amount forms part of the 5.2bn/- owed by defaulting employers," Mr Bukoku said yesterday.

He warned employers against withholding employees' statutory contributions, saying those who continue to default risk prosecution.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Employers who fail to remit workers' contributions will be arraigned in court," he said.

The recovery is expected to ease hardships faced by affected retirees whose pension payments had been delayed despite years of employment.

The operation forms part of wider efforts to enforce compliance with labour and social security laws while protecting workers' retirement benefits.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Police Force reported major progress in prosecuting serious crimes, with 10 murder convicts sentenced to death in Kagera Region.

Kagera Regional Police Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Blasius Chatanda said 19 murder cases were filed at the High Court between July and September 15.

"Ten accused persons were convicted of murder and sentenced to death by hanging," SACP Chatanda said.

He added that three people received life imprisonment for rape, while 11 others were jailed for 30 years for rape-related offences.

Two additional offenders were sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment after being convicted of committing unnatural offences.

The police commander attributed the results to stronger cooperation between wananchi and law enforcement authorities, alongside continued public education conducted through ward-level meetings.

"Community cooperation and continuous awareness campaigns have helped reduce crime," he said.

Authorities urged residents to continue reporting criminal activities, saying public participation remains essential in preventing crime and ensuring offenders are brought to justice.