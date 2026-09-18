Malawi: Silver Swoop for Rising Star Khumbula in Shock Mid-Season Raid On Moyale

FDH Bank Premiership giants Silver Strikers have completed a swoop for hotshot attacker Aubren Khumbula, snapping him up from Moyale Barracks for an undisclosed fee.

Moyale Barracks confirmed the striker's exit, bringing to an end a brief but eye-catching spell in Mzuzu that saw the youngster establish himself as one of the league's most exciting emerging talents.

Khumbula only arrived at the Kaning'ina Lions earlier this season, joining from Chintheche United, and wasted no time making an impression, banging in impressive performances throughout the first half of the campaign that quickly caught the eye of scouts across the top flight.

His blistering form proved impossible for the Bankers to ignore, with Silver Strikers moving swiftly to seal his signature and finalise the switch before the January transfer window heats up further.

The Capital City giants will be hoping Khumbula can hit the ground running and add firepower to their attacking options as they push for silverware in the second half of the season.

Khumbula's rise through the ranks has been a rapid one -- the youngster began his football journey on the beach soccer circuit before transitioning to the eleven-a-side game, where his natural goalscoring instincts quickly marked him out as a player to watch.

His switch to Silver Strikers now represents the biggest move of his fledgling career, handing him the platform to test himself against Malawi's elite as he continues his meteoric rise through the domestic game.