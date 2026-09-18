Malawi: Salima Man Arrested for Alleged Sodomy of 11-Year-Old Boy

Malawi Police in Salima have arrested 28-year-old Chesamu Adam on allegations of sodomy after he was accused of having sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old boy.

Salima Police Public Relations Officer Rabecca Ndiwate said the incident is alleged to have occurred in August 2026 at Mtukulamwendo.

"It was on 16th August when the victim narrated to his brother that the suspect, who repairs phones at the said trading centre, has been sodomising him on a number of occasions, and was afraid to break the news to his parents," Ndiwate said.

A complaint was subsequently lodged with police, and the victim was taken to Salima District Hospital for medical examination, which indicated that he had indeed been sodomised.

Chesamu, who comes from N'gomba village, Traditional Authority Lulanga in Mangochi, is expected to appear in court soon.