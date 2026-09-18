Nigeria: Tinubu to Address Nigerians Oct 1 As FG Unveils Low-Key Independence Celebration

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the commemoration of Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary, unveiling a programme of activities culminating in a nationwide broadcast by President Bola Tinubu on October 1, 2026.

Head of the Information and Public Relations Department in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Chris Ugwuegbulam, disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

He said the inaugural meeting of the Committee was held on Thursday, and EWS was chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office (PEAO), Mrs Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens.

Akume said the anniversary provides an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the contributions, sacrifices and enduring legacies of the nation's founding fathers and heroines who worked for Nigeria's independence from colonial rule, noting that the achievements recorded since independence were built on the foundation laid by the country's nationalists.

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He said the celebration would also allow the administration to showcase its achievements and highlight efforts being undertaken to reposition the country through its reform initiatives, against the backdrop of the socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.

The SGF, however, emphasised that activities for this year's celebration would be low-key, urging members of the Committee to work with urgency given the limited time before October 1.

According to him, the programme of activities will commence with a World Press Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2026, followed by a Juma'at Service on Friday, September 25; a Church Service on Sunday, September 27; an Independence Day Public Lecture on Wednesday, September 30; and the nationwide broadcast by President Tinubu on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The Committee comprises the SGF as Chairman, with members including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele; the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Barr Nyesom Wike; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, CON; the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman; and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

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Other members include the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Chief Sunday Dare; the Permanent Secretary, State House, Engr Temitope Peter Fashedemi; the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni; the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Ms Kachollom Daju, mni; the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), Dr John Chidiebere Ezeamama; the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olatunji Disu; the Director-General, Department of State Services, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi; the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig Gen Adebisi Olusegun Onasanya; and the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office (PEAO), Mrs Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens.

According to the SGF, the Terms of Reference of the Inter-Ministerial Committee include planning, organising and executing all approved activities for the October 1, 2026 Independence Day celebration; co-opting any organisation or individual considered relevant to the successful execution of the programme; documenting the planned activities for posterity; and undertaking any other assignment required to ensure the successful implementation of the celebration.