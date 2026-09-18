Nigeria: Sokoto Assembly Acknowledges Kebbe Lga's Financial Transparency Management

SOKOTO — The Sokoto State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts and Local Governments has acknowledged Kebbe Local Government Area's commitment to due process, financial accountability, prudent management of public resources and strict adherence to established administrative procedures.

The acknowledgement was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Sokoto by the Secretary of Kebbe Local Government, Hon. Shamsudeen Umar Maiakwai, following an official engagement between the council and the Assembly Committee at the Mini Chamber of the House of Assembly.

"Our engagement with Kebbe Local Government has reinforced the critical importance of transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources. Proper financial administration is not merely an administrative requirement; it is a fundamental obligation to the people whose resources government holds in trust," the committee stated.

"We acknowledge Kebbe Local Government's continued commitment to due process, proper financial documentation, accountability and compliance with established laws, regulations and financial procedures. These standards are essential to protecting public resources and strengthening confidence in local governance," the committee said.

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"Effective public administration must be anchored on credible financial records, transparent processes, strict regulatory compliance and verifiable documentation. These principles provide the foundation for responsible governance and ensure that public funds are managed for legitimate public purposes," it added.

"Kebbe Local Government is encouraged to sustain and further strengthen these standards. Consistency in financial discipline, accountability and proper record keeping is essential, and the progress recorded provides a positive institutional example that other local governments can emulate," the committee stated.

"Legislative oversight remains vital in ensuring that public institutions operate within the framework of extant laws and regulations. Every public resource must be properly accounted for, while every expenditure should be supported by appropriate documentation and due process," the committee emphasized.

"The responsibility of managing public resources demands the highest level of integrity, prudence and transparency. Local governments must continue to strengthen their financial systems, preserve accurate records and ensure that resources entrusted to them are deployed responsibly," it further stated.

"We remain committed to transparency, financial discipline, proper record-keeping and continuous improvement in public service delivery. Our objective is to strengthen institutional accountability and ensure that government resources are managed responsibly for the benefit of the people," the Kebbe Local Government administration affirmed.