South Africa: DA Puts Cyril On Terms

press release

The DA puts eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba on terms to suspend the failing Head of Water and Sanitation within seven days.

We have formally written to Mayor Xaba demanding the suspension of the Executive Director for Water and Sanitation, Ednick Msweli, over the catastrophic state of the city's water system. Find here: Letter-Calling-For-Intervention and Letter-Calling-For-Suspension

If Mr Msweli is not suspended within seven days, we will escalate the matter.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

eThekwini reportedly has more than 13,000 active water leaks, while over 65% of its water is being lost or remains unaccounted for.

That is not a water shortage. It is a leadership failure.

Millions of litres of treated water are disappearing into streets and drains while residents are left with dry taps, prolonged outages and an ever-growing dependence on water tankers.

And while residents are being told to conserve water, the city cannot even stop its own water from running away.

Mayor Xaba must answer a simple question: Why is the Official responsible for this department - Ednick Msweli - still in charge?

In April 2023, eThekwini introduced a Water and Sanitation Turnaround Strategy when water losses were reportedly around 58%. The figure now is above 65%.

That is not a turnaround. It is a deterioration.

Residents do not need another strategy document or another promise from City Hall. They need functioning infrastructure, repaired leaks and water coming out of their taps.

The DA has already put forward a 10-point Water Recovery Plan, including major investment in the water network, measurable performance targets, rapid-response repair teams, stronger technical capacity, private-sector expertise and technology to detect leaks before they become major failures.

Mayor Xaba now has a choice to act and hold Senior Management accountable or continue defending a system that is failing the people of eThekwini.

If he refuses to act, residents will have the opportunity on 4 November 2026to decide whether they want a different approach to running this city.

eThekwini does not need more excuses while water pours into the drains.

It needs accountability. It needs competent leadership. And it needs taps that work.