South Africa: DA Launches Petition Against Killing of Women in Ekurhuleni, and SAPS Blaming Victims - Action, Not Advice Is Needed

press release

The outrage and voices of the people of Ekurhuleni are not being heard by the local government, provincial government of Lesufi or the national department of SAPS.

People are marching, campaigning and crying - families are broken.

As a 9th body is discovered in Ekurhuleni today, it shows that the crisis is growing.

And all that the government offers is an undefined "Lockdown" and a police "Task Team." This is inexcusable. It is a failure to understand pain and suffering, living in fear every day - not just this week.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

We are told by SAPS "women, you are responsible for your own safety. You must take better precautions." - I reject this so strongly it makes my blood boil. We will not be told how to behave.

Yesterday I announced that the DA is offering an extra R500,000 reward for information that leads to the murderer's criminal prosecution.

Today I am launching a full scale petition for the women and all residents of Ekurhuleni to reject the instruction to "protect ourselves".

I am launching this petition so that every person in South Africa can say "I will not be told by the Police to protect myself."

The SAPS must do what they receive billions of rands from our tax money to do - THEY must protect US from crime.

I style this petition as "Action, not Advice"

We do not need SAPS to give us Advice on our behaviour, we need their Action to address crime once and for all.

We urgently demand action from the Acting Minister of Police for better police resources, a clearance of the DNA evidence backlog to catch criminals, and reliable GBVF crime statistics.

Stand with me, and stand with the DA.

We call on all residents and all South Africans to sign this petition to say enough is enough, we will not be given advice on our conduct, you will take action to find this murderer and to address crime.

Sign the petition here: https://ActionNotAdvice.co.za