Liberia's Mining Law Faces Major Overhaul As House Panel Flags Legal Gaps

CAPITOL HILL — Liberia's 2000 Mining and Minerals Law faces a comprehensive overhaul as lawmakers confront growing concerns over illicit mining, environmental degradation, and gaps in the country's legal and regulatory framework.

The House Committee on Lands, Mines, Energy, Natural Resources and Environment held a hearing Thursday as part of its continuing assessment of Liberia's mining sector, bringing together the Protect Our Resources Taskforce (PORT), Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Law Reform Commission (LRC) and the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI).

The hearing followed three previous public hearings conducted by the committee before the House went on recess.

Committee Chairman Rep. Jeremiah G. Sokan said those hearings had established that the country's mining legislation requires more than limited amendments.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"From those public hearings we established clearly that our country mining laws need not only amendments, but it needs a total overhaul," Sokan said.

The committee's latest deliberations also focused on the role of PORT, a technical task force established by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai under Executive Order No. 167 to coordinate efforts against illicit and illegal mining, including related smuggling activities.

PORT Puts $1.6 Billion Cost on Illicit Mining

Presenting PORT's legislative briefing and policy framework, Col. Abraham Kromah described what the taskforce considers a significant shift in the nature of illicit mining in Liberia.

The taskforce estimates that Liberia could be losing up to US$1.6 billion in mineral resources and related revenues through illicit mining activities.

PORT also reported a shift from traditional artisanal operations toward heavily mechanized mining involving excavators, industrial processing equipment and river dredging.

The taskforce raised concerns about the environmental consequences of these activities, including the use of mercury and cyanide in gold processing and the resulting risks to rivers, forests, aquatic ecosystems and communities.

Its recommendations include stronger penalties for illegal mining, faster procedures for the seizure and forfeiture of equipment used in unlawful operations, measures targeting illicit mining networks and stronger coordination among government institutions.

PORT also proposed linking the Ministry of Mines and Energy's cadastral system with the Liberia Revenue Authority's tax database to improve mineral traceability, revenue collection and monitoring.

The taskforce further recommended measures to formalize artisanal mining and increase the participation of mining communities in the economic benefits of the sector.

MME: New Law, Not Amendment

The Ministry of Mines and Energy told lawmakers that it has also changed its position on how the existing law should be reformed.

Assistant Minister for Mines Sumo Samuel Momolu said the ministry had initially favored amending the 2000 law because it considered an amendment easier than developing a new statute.

He said subsequent changes in Liberia's legal and institutional environment have exposed gaps that now make a comprehensive new law necessary.

"When the 2000 mining law was done, at that time there was no EPA. At that time we didn't have our public procurement commission as we have right now," Momolu said.

He also noted that although Liberia has mineral exploration regulations, the broader mining regulations associated with the 2000 law have not fully come into force.

Momolu estimated that drafting, validating and completing the legislative process for a new mining law could take approximately one year and six months, at a projected cost of between US$1.5 million and US$2 million.

LRC Calls for One Comprehensive Framework

Law Reform Commission Chairman Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah told the committee that the existing law is outdated and no longer adequately addresses modern environmental, community and governance challenges in Liberia's mining sector.

The Commission was also asked to assess the proposed Gold Sector Reform Amendment Act of 2026, introduced in the Senate in April by Senators Francis Saidy Dopoh II of River Gee County, Nya D. Twayen Jr. of Nimba County and Johnny K. Kpehe of Bong County.

The proposed legislation seeks reforms relating to artisanal mining, gold formalization, traceability, value addition and marketing.

The LRC said those objectives should be considered within the government's broader mining-law reform process rather than pursued as a series of disconnected amendments.

The Commission pointed to the government's second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, under which a comprehensive review of Liberia's mining laws and regulations is being undertaken.

The LRC recommended that the proposed gold-sector reforms be incorporated into that broader process to avoid overlapping legislation and potential statutory conflicts.

The Commission also cautioned lawmakers to protect existing mining agreements approved by the Legislature while developing the new framework.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Absent Agencies Face Contempt Threat

Thursday's hearing was also marked by the absence of three institutions whose mandates are directly relevant to the committee's inquiry.

The Environmental Protection Agency, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and Governance Commission did not appear before the committee.

The committee has instructed the Chief Clerk of the House to summon the institutions when the hearing resumes Monday and require them to explain why they should not be held in contempt for what lawmakers say is an impediment to the committee's work.

Rep. Sokan said the committee expects to complete its report and submit it to the House leadership for consideration when lawmakers return to plenary in October.

He said lawmakers will also seek adequate budgetary support for the reform process, with the committee targeting 2027 for completion of the overhaul of Liberia's mining laws.

The Monday hearing is expected to provide the absent institutions an opportunity to respond to the committee before lawmakers proceed with their assessment and recommendations on the future of Liberia's mining sector.