Namibia: Walvis Bay Weather Services Restored

Meteorological services at Walvis Bay International Airport have been fully restored after a connectivity disruption left current weather observations temporarily unavailable from last Friday.

The Ministry of Works and Transport in a statement released on Thursday says the disruption affected aviation operations at the airport, resulting in some scheduled flights being diverted to Hosea Kutako International Airport.

"The ministry apologises for the inconvenience caused to affected passengers and other stakeholders," reads the statement.

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During the disruption, the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued a notice to airmen informing airspace users of the temporary unavailability of meteorological services.

As a precautionary operational measure, the NCAA also temporarily reclassified the Walvis Bay airspace from class C to class G.

The ministry says the measure was implemented in accordance with applicable International Civil Aviation Organisation and Namibian civil aviation regulations to allow flight operations to continue safely while the weather services were being restored.

Walvis Bay International Airport remained operational throughout the disruption.

The ministry says it is taking steps to strengthen the reliability and continuity of meteorological services and reduce the impact of similar disruptions in future, particularly services supporting aviation and public safety.

It thanks stakeholders who assisted in restoring the affected services.