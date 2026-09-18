Namibia: China Projects Aligned to Ndp6 - Weiping

18 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

China says its priority projects are being aligned with Namibia's Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) to support the government's development objectives.

This comes as Namibia seeks to advance its development priorities under NDP6, with international cooperation forming part of efforts to support national programmes and projects.

The two sides have also reaffirmed the importance of continued bilateral cooperation between Namibia and China.

Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping says "the purpose of the visit is to brief president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on progress made on various bilateral projects between Namibia and China".

Nandi-Ndaitwah has welcomed China's ongoing development projects in Namibia, saying they support the country's key national priorities.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks when she received a courtesy visit from Weiping at State House on Thursday.

During the meeting, the president expressed appreciation for projects being implemented through the Chinese embassy, saying the initiatives directly support Namibia's development priorities.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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