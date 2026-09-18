Namibia: Advertorial - RCC Board Takes Decisive Action On Fuel Supply Transactions Raised in Media Report

The board of directors of the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) has taken note of the article published by The Namibian, dated 18 September, under the title 'RCC's N$30m fuel deal linked to Malima', in volume 41 No 15, concerning fuel supply transactions involving Oshali Fuel Centre CC and Eco Fuel Investment CC.

The board confirms that it is fully seized with this matter and is treating it with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.

In line with RCC's board governance charter, the board has instituted a thorough internal investigation into the transactions raised. The investigation is examining the relevant procurement processes followed.

The legal status of the matter, including any proceedings already instituted or under consideration, also forms part of the board's verification process.

As part of its fiduciary responsibilities, the board regards the protection of public resources as a fundamental responsibility and has adopted a principle of zero tolerance towards the misappropriation of resources and any breach of RCC's processes and procedures. Should the investigation confirm misconduct, the board will act firmly to hold those responsible accountable.

RCC board reaffirms its unwavering commitment to accountability, sound corporate governance and the responsible stewardship of public resources, and thanks the public and the media for their continued interest in the integrity of the company's operations.