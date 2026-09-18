Namibia: Atlantic to Build Campus, Hospital At Oshakati

The Atlantic Training Institution plans to construct a new campus and hospital at Oshakati, with construction expected to start in December.

The institution's founder, Absalom Seburon, made the announcement during the institution's graduation ceremony held at Ongwediva on Friday.

Seburon said the planned developments would contribute to job creation in the region, with about 160 employment opportunities expected to be created during the construction of the projects.

He did not provide details on the estimated cost of the projects or the planned completion date.

Seburon urged graduates not to leave the graduation venue solely as jobseekers, but to consider creating employment opportunities for themselves and others.

"Apply for financial assistance from the National Youth Development Fund, where you can access funds without collateral. If you have any idea, please approach their office," he said.