South Africa: Pressure Grows As Organisations Picket Outside Kempton Park Police Station

A "Picket for Justice," backed by FEDUSA, Contralesa, SANCO and dozens of other organisations, is taking place at Kempton Park police station today from 8am.

The picket is part of a full day of action, including a march to Church Square and a meeting with runners at the Union Buildings, following at least nine women's deaths in Ekurhuleni since July.

A coalition of unions, traditional leaders and civil society organisations is holding a "Picket for Justice" outside Kempton Park police station today, demanding justice, accountability and action following a spate of women's killings in Ekurhuleni.

The picket, which began at 8am, is backed by a wide range of organisations, including FEDUSA, Contralesa, SANCO, the Civil Society Unmuted Coalition, Human Rights Institute of South Africa, and groups representing domestic workers and women across several provinces. One banner at the scene reads: "They can't kill us all."

The picket forms part of a broader day of action organised alongside the Office of the Deputy Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, as part of the department's GBV and Femicide Response Programme.

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Also today, a "Not in My Name" event is planned for 11am at Church Square, followed by a 3pm meeting with the Pretoria Runners group, marching from Sunnyside police station to the Union Buildings.

At least nine women's bodies have been found in and around Kempton Park and surrounding areas since July, most discovered near rivers or roads, with many showing signs of sexual assault. The most recent body was found in Dawn Park on 17 September.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to police to prioritise the investigations, and Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has announced a significant scale-up of Operation Shanela across the area, including a greater visible police presence and roadblocks.

This follows a week of protests across the country. Yesterday, around 200 people, including members of March and March and Operation Dudula, gathered in Kempton Park demanding answers from police.

In Cape Town, around 100 people held a silent protest outside the City Hall and a police station earlier this week, carrying placards reading "How many bodies?" and "Girls just want to live."