South Africa: Sassa Sets the Record Straight On Loans Reviews and Payment Dates

18 September 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • SASSA says it does not offer loans, and only one funeral policy deduction may be taken from a grant, with the beneficiary's written consent.
  • Being called in for an income review does not mean a beneficiary is suspected of fraud or that their grant will be stopped, SASSA says.

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou and members of the agency's executive committee answered media questions this week on some of the most common concerns raised by grant beneficiaries.

On loans and funeral policies: SASSA does not provide loans or any other financial products. Only one funeral policy premium may be deducted from a qualifying adult's grant, and only with that person's written consent, through an approved provider. That deduction cannot be more than 10% of the grant amount.

On income reviews: Being called in for a review does not mean you're suspected of fraud, and it doesn't automatically mean your grant will be stopped. Reviews are simply there to confirm you still qualify, and to protect public funds from being misused. Beneficiaries do need to tell SASSA if their income or circumstances change, and should respond when SASSA contacts them about a review.

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On payment dates: Grants no longer all start paying out on the first day of the month. Payments for different grant types are now staggered across different dates, to reduce crowding and long queues at pay points, and to make collecting your grant safer and more orderly. If a payment date falls on a weekend or public holiday, it may shift slightly.

On accessing services: SASSA is expanding its online and WhatsApp services, along with electronic verification, office Wi-Fi and self-service kiosks at pay points. A mobile app is also being developed. SASSA says these digital options are meant to work alongside face-to-face service, not replace it, so no beneficiary who prefers to be helped in person will be left behind.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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