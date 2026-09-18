Kenya: Nairobi Expressway Announces Westlands Traffic Diversion From Saturday

Motorists advised to use lower A8 road during Nairobi Expressway works

Motorists heading to the Nairobi Expressway Westlands entrance from the James Gichuru Junction will be required to use the lower A8 road, Waiyaki Way, during planned maintenance and construction works on the elevated overpass.

The temporary traffic diversion will take effect at 8pm on Saturday and run until noon on Monday, September 21, according to a notice issued by Moja Expressway Company.

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During the works, motorists travelling towards the CBD will not be allowed to use the elevated overpass deck to access the Westlands entrance.

They will instead be directed to the lower A8 road, where traffic marshals will guide motorists through the affected section.

Moja Expressway said outbound traffic exiting the Nairobi Expressway towards the overpass will resume normal operations from 5pm on Saturday.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and follow directions from traffic marshals to minimise disruptions during the works.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the temporary diversion and thanked motorists for using the Nairobi Expressway.

The works come as traffic volumes on the Nairobi Expressway continue to increase, placing greater demand on the key Nairobi transport corridor.

Government data shows the expressway handled an average of 67,298 vehicles daily during the 2024/25 financial year, compared with about 59,000 vehicles two years earlier.

Traffic volumes have risen significantly since the expressway began operations, when the route handled about 11,000 vehicles a day.

During the first half of the 2024/25 financial year alone, approximately 12.5 million vehicles used the Nairobi Expressway, highlighting its growing importance for motorists travelling across the capital.

Motorists planning to use the Westlands entrance over the affected period have been advised to allow extra travel time and follow temporary traffic arrangements.