The Niger State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew across Minna, the state capital, as tension rises over the deaths of about 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The curfew takes effect immediately after Juma'at prayers on Friday, the government announced.

The government has also ordered the suspension of all mining activities in the state until further notice.

The directives are part of the state government's measures to address the prevailing security situation and restore safety across the state.

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The government advised residents to remain indoors and comply fully with the curfew and other security directives until further notice.

The government also cancelled an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally scheduled for Minna on Saturday and suspended the NSCDC State Commandant, Suberu Aniviye, and his team.

Governor Mohammed Bago announced the measures during a press briefing in Minna on Friday.

He said the curfew was necessary to prevent a breakdown of law and order and to allow the government to manage the situation while investigations continue.

Background to the curfew

The deaths occurred after the NSCDC detained suspects arrested in connection with mining activities in the Ema Ushishi area of Niger State.

More than 37 detainees reportedly died while in custody, although the exact number and cause of the deaths have not been officially established.

The bodies were later moved to a mortuary, a development that heightened tension among youths and residents in Minna.

The incident triggered public concern and fears of possible protests or violence, prompting the state government to cancel the APC rally and impose the curfew.

Mr Bago described the deaths as tragic and unacceptable and said the government had begun steps to establish what happened.

He announced the constitution of a committee of inquiry to investigate the incident and determine the cause of the deaths.

Cause of death not established

The governor cautioned against concluding the forensic examinations, medical assessments, and autopsies.

He said possible causes being considered included suffocation caused by overcrowding in the detention facility and exposure to hazardous substances allegedly linked to illegal mining.

"There is no official root cause of these deaths yet. It is too early for anybody to conclude the root causes," Mr Bago said.

He said the state government was compiling a register of the deceased to identify and contact their families.

Mr Bago assured the victims' relatives that the government would engage with them and provide the necessary support during the investigation.

NSCDC commandant suspended

The governor announced the immediate suspension of Mr Aniviye and his team to allow for an impartial investigation.

He said the suspension was not a declaration of guilt but a measure to ensure that the investigation was conducted without interference.

The governor said the Director-General of the NSCDC, who is currently outside the country, had delegated his deputy to represent him in engagements concerning the incident.

He added that the state government had already met with the senior NSCDC official.

'We will probe deeply'

Mr Bago pledged that the government would investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure that those responsible for any wrongdoing were held accountable.

"Lives of human beings are lives of human beings. Such an unjust government will not tolerate any injustice, and we are going to make sure that we probe this thing deeply until we get to the root of this," he said.

He urged residents, particularly youths, to remain calm and obey the curfew.

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"We are calling on all the youth to please stay away from violence. It is not going to bring about those who have died. It will rather cost us a lot at the end of the day," he said.

Mining suspended

The governor also ordered the closure of activities at the illegal mining site in Ema Ushishi.

He expressed concern over mining operations conducted without adequate technology, safety equipment and protective gear.

According to him, such practices expose miners to dangerous conditions and may have contributed to the incident.

The state government said it would continue to work with the NSCDC, the police, the State Security Service and other relevant agencies to establish the facts.

Mr Bago commiserated with the families of the deceased and declared three days of mourning in the state.

He said the cancellation of the APC rally was intended to allow the state to mourn the victims and focus on restoring calm and completing the investigation.