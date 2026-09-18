Kenya: KRA Intercepts Smuggled Tobacco Products, Powdered Milk Worth Sh46.7mn

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have intercepted smuggled cigarettes, shisha tobacco products and powdered milk worth Sh46.77 million in transit to Nairobi, with Sh29.177 million in taxes at risk.

The goods, which were destined for Nairobi, include ORIS cigarettes worth Sh30.6 million, shisha tobacco products and accessories worth Sh8.398 million, including 59 boxes of AFRAH Tobacco Mint flavour (AL-SULTAN), 118 cartons of ALFAKHER Mint Flavour, shisha filters, pots and bowls.

Also intercepted were powdered milk products worth Sh7.768 million, comprising 100 cartons of LATO Whole Milk Powder and 199 cartons of NAN Optipro 1&2, each containing 12 pieces.

According to KRA, the suspect was using a Simba Coach passenger bus to transport excisable goods sourced from Uganda through porous border routes to a pick-up point in Busia.

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"Acting on the intelligence, KRA officers mounted an ambush in Eldoret town with the aim of intercepting the suspect and the vehicle suspected to be involved in the smuggling operation. However, upon noticing the enforcement team, the suspect fled, prompting officers to mount a pursuit. The officers eventually caught up with and detained the suspect at Kondoo, within the Burnt Forest area," KRA said in a statement.

"The bus was escorted back to Eldoret and deposited at a KRA warehouse for further inspection. A thorough search of the passenger bus revealed concealed compartments within the vehicle, which had been used to hide the suspected smuggled goods."

In recent years, KRA has grappled with increased smuggling of goods from neighbouring countries, including Tanzania, Uganda and Somalia, forcing the taxman to implement new measures to curb tax evasion, which has seen the Government lose billions in unrealised tax collections.

Some of the measures deployed by KRA to reduce smuggling include patrols in border regions such as Nyanza and Western Kenya, as well as fitting body cameras on customs officers to discourage bribery, collusion and under-valuation of cargo.

"KRA continues to strengthen intelligence gathering, surveillance and enforcement operations to detect and disrupt smuggling networks and prevent the entry and distribution of illicit goods in the Kenyan market," KRA added.

"These efforts are aimed at protecting public health, legitimate businesses from unfair competition, safeguarding government revenue and promoting compliance with tax and customs laws."