Kenya: Ruto Details 28,000-Unit Police Housing Plan As Gsu Officers Graduate

Nairobi — President William Samoei Ruto has highlighted investments in police housing, healthcare and modernisation as part of efforts to improve the welfare and operational capacity of Kenya's security services.

Speaking on Friday during the pass out parade for General Service Unit (GSU) Officers, Detail No. 1 of 2025, at the National Police College, Embakasi 'B' Campus, President Ruto said the Government had established a pipeline of 137 housing projects comprising more than 28,000 units for police officers.

Of these, he said, 870 units had been completed, about 12,000 were under construction and more than 1,500 were under procurement, while a further 15,000 units were planned for development.

The projects include major developments at the GSU Headquarters in Ruaraka, the Presidential Escort Unit in Ruiru Camp and the GSU Training School in Embakasi.

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The President said the housing programme was intended to ensure officers entrusted with protecting the country could return from duty to decent homes and raise their families in dignity.

His remarks on police welfare came as the National Police Service welcomed a new generation of specialised GSU officers into its ranks.

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat said the officers had undergone rigorous training and been tested in discipline, endurance, leadership and operational skills.

"As we mark this Golden Jubilee, we welcome a new generation of highly trained and specialised elite officers into the Service," Lagat said.

He linked the graduation to the broader objective of strengthening the Service's capacity, saying the goal was to raise the requisite police-to-citizen ratio and enhance its ability to keep Kenyans safe.

Lagat also said the new officers were entering a changing policing environment, where technology was reshaping both crime and the response to it.

"Technology is reshaping both crime and how we respond to it. These officers are prepared for the challenge," he said.

President Ruto said the Government was also investing in healthcare, with more than 138,000 police and prison officers and their eligible dependants brought under a dedicated medical scheme through Usalama Cover under the Social Health Authority.

The healthcare provider network, he said, had expanded from 973 facilities under the previous private insurance arrangement to more than 8,000 facilities across all 47 counties.

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The expanded cover includes outpatient and inpatient care, surgery, maternity services, chronic and pre-existing conditions, as well as specialist, dental, optical and diagnostic services. Eligible services can be accessed nationwide, with digital approvals processed in less than 15 minutes.

At the GSU Training School in Embakasi, President Ruto said a newly built SHA block at the GSU Health Centre would further strengthen access to care for officers.

Beyond welfare, the President said the Government was implementing a comprehensive KSh30 billion Police Modernisation Programme, with KSh21 billion already invested.

The programme covers protective equipment, mobility, air support, secure communications, surveillance, command-and-control systems and digital capabilities, alongside enhanced training in counter-terrorism, intelligence-led operations, forensics, cybercrime, emergency response and the lawful use of force.

President Ruto congratulated the graduands and commended their instructors and support staff for preparing them for the demanding responsibilities of police service.

Lagat urged the new officers to carry the lessons acquired at the National Police College into every assignment, describing the passing-out as the beginning of their professional journey.