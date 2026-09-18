Angola: New Toll Charges Come Into Force Today in Angola

Luanda — New toll charges on Angola's National Road Network come into force this Friday (18), with a formal ceremony taking place at Barra do Kwanza, in the municipality of Belas, Luanda Province, according to the Ministry of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing (MINOPUH).

The measure is established under Presidential Decree No. 147/26 of 18 August, which sets tariffs ranging from AOA 250 to AOA 85,000, with rates varying according to vehicle class and gross weight.

According to MINOPUH, at non-border toll stations, charges range from AOA 250 for motorcycles with engine capacities of up to 125 cubic centimetres to AOA 7,000 for vehicles or trailers with a gross weight exceeding 16,000 kilograms.

At border toll stations, tariffs range from AOA 2,500 for motorcycles with engine capacities of up to 125 cubic centimetres to AOA 85,000 for vehicles or trailers with a gross weight exceeding 16,000 kilograms.

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The ministry further clarified that the differentiation of tariffs takes into account, among other criteria, the gross weight of vehicles and the impact of heavier vehicles on road surfaces, with the aim of contributing to the sustainability of maintenance, conservation and preservation activities across the National Road Network.

The entry into force of the new toll charges forms part of the Toll Station Installation Plan approved by the Angolan Government under Presidential Decree No. 13/25 of 22 January.

The formal launch of the decree's implementation will also serve to reinforce public awareness of the new charging rules, application criteria and the operation of toll stations.

Toll points

At present, the country has non-border toll points at Barra do Kwanza and Serra da Leba, in Huíla Province.

Meanwhile, the first border toll stations in Angola form part of a phased government programme aimed at ensuring road infrastructure sustainability. The programme is based on Presidential Decree No. 13/25 of 22 January.

According to the plan, the first phase includes the border crossings of Massabi (Cabinda), Yema (Zaire/Cabinda), Noqui (Zaire), Luvo (Zaire), Santa Clara (Cunene) and Luau (Lunda Sul/Moxico).

The second phase provides for the installation of the remaining toll stations in areas such as Miconje (Cabinda), Quimbata (Uíge), Tchitato (Lunda Norte), Cassai (Lunda Norte), Jimbe (Moxico), Rivungo (Cuando Cubango) and Calueque (Cunene).

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