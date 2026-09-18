Angola: Egyptian and Turkish Business Leaders Interested in Investing in Angola

Cairo — Business leaders from the renewable energy sector expressed interest this week in investing in Angola during the Arab-African Conference for Investment in Water and Energy (Aqult Expo 2025), held from 14 to 16 September in Cairo, Egypt.

The interest was expressed following their exposure to Angola's potential and strategic projects, including regional transport and logistics, energy, natural resources and water initiatives, presented by the Angolan delegation attending the event.

According to Elsa Bravo da Rosa, counsellor at the Embassy of Angola in Egypt, the country's participation provided an opportunity to address investment-related issues and present several strategic projects to the Egyptian market, while also engaging with representatives from other countries attending the conference.

The diplomat added that the event made it possible to gain a better understanding of how the Egyptian business system operates, while also showcasing projects related to water distribution, clean energy production and other sectors, which generated interest in seeking partnerships in Angola.

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Among the prospective investors were major Egyptian companies, many of which already have investments in other African countries. Chinese, Namibian and Turkish companies also visited the Angolan exhibition space, with the Turkish firms showing particular interest in the mining sector.

Elsa Bravo da Rosa further disclosed that Namibia is seeking to join efforts with Angola in combating drought after learning about infrastructure projects such as the Cafu Canal and the Ndúe and Calucuve dams in Cunene Province.

In the logistics sector, Angola highlighted the Lobito Corridor, which also attracted significant interest from business representatives.

The Angolan delegation also included Hélio dos Santos, an official from the International Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was organised by the International Federation of Arab Businessmen and Investors Abroad as part of the Middle East and Africa International Water and Energy Exhibition 2026.

The International Federation of Arab Businessmen and Investors Abroad is an independent economic organisation founded in 2015. It operates as a global network aimed at connecting Arab markets with international trade and investment opportunities. MR/QCB/DOJ