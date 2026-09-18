Angola: Caustic Soda Factory Begins Production in Baía Farta

Baía Farta — The "Calombolo Química" chemical products factory, located in the municipality of Baía Farta, Benguela Province, with an annual production capacity of 50,370 tonnes of concentrated products, began operations on Thursday.

The industrial facility produces caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite and hydrochloric acid, products destined for a range of sectors, particularly water treatment, sanitation, hygiene, the food industry, the oil sector and mining.

According to the factory's owner, Adérito Areias, these products are essential for the development of various economic activities and can also contribute to creating business opportunities within local communities.

He explained that, through the use of these products, small entrepreneurs will be able to manufacture soap, detergents and degreasers, enabling them to establish their own businesses.

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"It is the first factory of its kind in Angola and the third in Africa, built using membrane electrolysis technology, one of the most modern and environmentally recommended processes employed in the chlor-alkali industry," he said.

Adérito Areias stated that membrane technology makes it possible to avoid more polluting processes while ensuring high standards of safety and environmental control throughout production.

Regarding raw materials, he explained that they are obtained from water collected from salt pans, which is why the factory was designed close to the sea in order to facilitate the production process.

Built on an area of 5,000 square metres, Calombolo Química has created 45 direct jobs, filled by technicians and operators who, according to the owner, constitute the "true heart" of the industrial facility.

Adérito Areias said that the launch of the factory's operations comes at an important time, marked by increased domestic production and the identification of goods that the country now has the capacity to manufacture locally.

"It is up to national producers to respond to this confidence by ensuring quality and consistency in the supply of products at competitive prices," he argued.

In terms of markets, in addition to meeting domestic demand, Calombolo Química plans to expand into regional markets, taking advantage of opportunities provided by the Lobito Corridor.

The project, financed through a Deutsche Bank credit line amounting to EUR 24,831,412.76 and implemented by the Development Bank of Angola (BDA), represents, according to specialists attending the inauguration ceremony, a significant step towards strengthening Angola's chemical industry and diversifying the national economy. TC/CRB/DOJ