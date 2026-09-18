Angola and Oman Give New Momentum to Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and the Sultanate of Oman are entering a new phase in their bilateral relations this Friday, in a rapprochement that is already beginning to translate into investments and new legal instruments.

The State visit of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, to Angola, which began on Thursday, marks another step in strengthening ties between Luanda and Muscat and is expected to create opportunities for further agreements between the two countries.

The programme for the visit includes an official welcoming ceremony on Friday, a meeting between the two Heads of State and talks between their respective delegations, followed by the presentation and exchange of agreements.

The programme also includes speeches by João Lourenço and Haitham bin Tarik, an official luncheon hosted by the President of the Republic and a farewell ceremony.

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From political contacts to investments

Relations between Angola and Oman gained fresh momentum in 2024 with the signing in Luanda of three agreements covering the financial, agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

The instruments were regarded by the Angolan authorities as part of the country's economic diplomacy strategy and efforts to attract foreign investment into the national economy.

Months later, cooperation expanded into strategic sectors.

During João Lourenço's State visit to Oman in December 2024, the two countries signed instruments concerning the acquisition of stakes in the Catoca and Luele diamond mines, as well as understandings in the energy, oil and financial sectors.

The entry of Omani capital into the diamond industry has therefore become one of the most visible aspects of the new economic relationship between the two countries.

Diamonds pave the way

Catoca and Luele occupy an important position in this rapprochement.

The participation of Omani investors in the two mining operations created a new area of cooperation between the countries and opened the way for the identification of further opportunities in the mineral resources sector.

The Angolan authorities have also indicated the possibility of deepening cooperation in mineral processing in addition to extraction activities.

This approach is aligned with Angola's strategy of increasing the added value of its natural resources and attracting partners capable of bringing capital, technology and expertise to different segments of the economy.

Energy and oil on the horizon

Energy constitutes another pillar of the rapprochement, as the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, while contacts between companies from both countries cover areas such as oil, gas, refining, storage and petrochemicals.

Oman's experience in the energy sector creates opportunities for cooperation that extend beyond the trade in raw materials and may include investment, technical expertise and project development.

Agriculture and industry for diversification

Agriculture and manufacturing also form part of the bilateral agenda.

The agreements signed in May 2024 placed these two sectors among the priority areas of the new partnership, at a time when Angola is seeking to increase domestic production, reduce dependence on imports and create more jobs through economic diversification.

The rapprochement with Oman therefore comes at a time when Angola is seeking to transform its external economic relations into tangible opportunities for national production.

Financing to bring businesses closer together

The financial sector represents another element of this rapprochement.

Angola and Oman signed a memorandum between the Ministry of Finance and the Oman Investment Bank aimed at establishing a framework for strategic cooperation and strengthening economic and financial ties between the two countries.

The existence of closer financial mechanisms may facilitate the emergence of new business opportunities and expand the participation of private companies in the bilateral relationship.

Despite the progress recorded, trade between the two countries still has considerable room for growth, as does the presence of Omani companies in non-extractive sectors of the Angolan economy.

Geographical distance, logistical costs and the need to convert memoranda and agreements into concrete projects remain challenges to consolidating the partnership.

This is where the visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik assumes particular importance.

More than reinforcing political contacts, the meeting with President João Lourenço places on the table the possibility of expanding economic cooperation and implementing the instruments already signed.

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Angola is seeking capital and technology to diversify its economy.

Oman possesses experience and investment capacity in strategic sectors. The rapprochement between the two countries therefore depends on transforming shared interests into business opportunities, production and new avenues for growth.

With the Sultan's visit to Luanda, Angola-Oman relations enter a new chapter, with an agenda that extends far beyond diplomacy and places investment and economic diversification at the centre of the partnership.

Oman, officially the Sultanate of Oman, is an Arab country located in the south-eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, with its capital in Muscat.

It borders the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Yemen and is bordered by the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

The country's economy is based on oil and gas, but it is pursuing diversification into areas such as tourism, fisheries, industry, mining, agriculture and logistics.

Oman also preserves a strong cultural identity, marked by traditional architecture and the production of frankincense.

ART/DOJ