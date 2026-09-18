Rwanda: Sunrise Hold Rayon As Ingabire's Late Strike Powers Police Past Mukura

Rayon Sports were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Sunrise FC before a packed Kigali Pelé Stadium on Thursday, while Police FC secured their first BK Pro League win of the season with a narrow victory over Mukura VS at Kamena Stadium.

Sunrise made a bright start in Kigali, taking the lead after just eight minutes through Jean-Petit Nzeyimana.

The forward capitalised on a well-worked move from midfield before unleashing a fine effort from outside the box that beat Rayon goalkeeper Damde Junior and gave the visitors an early advantage.

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Rayon responded by piling pressure on Sunrise in search of an equaliser and were rewarded in the 27th minute when Cameroonian striker Junior Herman Kameni restored parity.

The goal was Kameni's first for the club on his league debut as Rayon levelled at 1-1.

The equaliser gave Rayon renewed momentum, with both sides battling for control of the contest. However, neither could find another breakthrough before the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern as both teams pushed for a winning goal. Rayon committed more players forward in search of a comeback, while Sunrise remained organised and looked for opportunities to regain the lead.

Neither side, however, could find the decisive finish as the match ended 1-1, forcing the two teams to share the points.

The result sees Rayon drop two points at home, while Sunrise leave Kigali with a valuable away point.

Police edge Mukura

At Kamena Stadium in Huye, Police FC secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Mukura VS to register their first league win of the season.

The match appeared destined to end goalless before Christian Ingabire struck in stoppage time to give Police the decisive goal.

His late finish proved enough to separate the two sides, handing Police all three points while leaving Mukura empty-handed after conceding at the death.