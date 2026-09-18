Rwanda: Ingabire Earns Police FC First Win of the Season

17 September 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Christian Ingabire emerged as Police FC's hero after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a 1-0 victory over Mukura Victory Sports in a BK Pro League fixture held at Kamena Stadium on Thursday.

Police FC went into the encounter determined to turn around their fortunes after a disappointing start to the season.

Having suffered defeats in their opening two matches, including a 2-1 loss to Gicumbi FC, the law enforcers needed a positive result against Mukura to revive their campaign.

The match was closely contested, with both teams struggling to create clear scoring opportunities.

Mukura looked set to earn a point in front of their home supporters after keeping Police FC at bay for most of the game.

However, the visitors refused to give up and were rewarded deep into stoppage time. Ingabire found the breakthrough, firing home the decisive goal in the 94th minute to hand Police FC their first victory of the season and spark celebrations among the visiting players and technical staff.

Read the original article on New Times.

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