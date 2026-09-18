Rwanda: Mukazayire Rallies Tigers to 'Shock the World' At Intercontinental Cup

Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire has urged RSSB Tigers to represent Rwanda and Africa strongly and "shock the world" at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Beijing, China, from September 22 to 27.

Tigers qualified for the six-team tournament after winning the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) title in May. They are the only African representatives in the competition, which brings together clubs from Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States.

"My message to you is shock the world; just shock the world. And you're capable of doing that, you have all it takes in you," Mukazayire told the team during a visit to their training camp on Thursday, September 17.

She also urged the players to maintain their unity, chemistry and collective spirit throughout the tournament.

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"Go there, go with the spirit of Rwanda, a spirit full of resilience," she said.

Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) Chief Executive Officer Regis Rugemanshuro, whose institution sponsors the club, described the tournament as an opportunity for Tigers to showcase both Rwanda and Africa on the global stage.

"It doesn't happen every day, but when it does, we've seen, we can show up," Rugemanshuro said.

"You did it when most didn't think you would. We knew you could," he added, reminding the players that they are champions while encouraging them to embrace the pressure that comes with competing at the highest level.

"You've proven you can do the best under pressure, winning such a trophy," he said.

Tigers were drawn in Group A alongside Lithuanian champions Rytas Vilnius and hosts Shanghai Sharks of China.

They will open their campaign against Rytas Vilnius on September 22 before facing Shanghai Sharks in their second group-stage game on September 23.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, where group winners will face runners-up from the opposite group. The teams that finish third in their respective groups will meet in the fifth-place playoff.

Tigers bolster roster

In preparation for the tournament, Tigers have strengthened their roster with several new signings, including American centre Johnny Hamilton, who is expected to add size and defensive presence to the frontcourt.

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The 2.13-metre centre has averaged more than two blocks per game over the past three seasons.

Tyler Bey also brings international experience, having played for Israeli clubs Ness Ziona and Hapoel Haifa during the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons.

Another 2.13-metre addition, Jonathan Galloway, adds further depth to the frontcourt. The American has played professionally in Denmark, Croatia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Finland, Czechia, Cyprus, Kosovo, Venezuela and Rwanda.

Tigers will be aiming to carry the momentum from their historic BAL triumph into their first appearance at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup.