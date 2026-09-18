Rwanda: Bralirwa's New Social Impact Initiative Brings Safe Water to Over 200 Households in Nyarugenge

More than 200 households in Nyarugenge District are set to gain access to safe and reliable water in their homes under a social impact initiative launched by BRALIRWA Plc, part of the HEINEKEN Company, in partnership with Water Access Rwanda, benefiting more than 1,000 people.

The initiative was officially commissioned on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in Nyamirambo Sector, Nyarugenge District, during an event that brought together representatives from the City of Kigali, Nyarugenge District, Water Access Rwanda, local leaders, community members, development partners, and beneficiaries.

The occasion marked the culmination of a partnership-driven effort to improve access to safe and reliable water for vulnerable households across four sectors of Nyarugenge District: Nyarugenge, Mageragere, Kanyinya and Kigali.

Beneficiaries were identified and validated through a collaborative process involving Water Access Rwanda and local authorities to ensure support reached households facing the greatest challenges in accessing clean water, BRALIRWA stated.

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Speaking at the launch event, BRALIRWA Managing Director, Ethel Emma-Uche, said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to creating lasting impact through its Brew a Better World agenda.

"Social sustainability is one of the key pillars under our Brew a Better World agenda and an integral part of our Evergreen 2030 global strategy. Our ambition is to create lasting impact for people, communities we serve, and the environment through strategic partnerships, under our rallying cry 'Together We Can'," she said.

The Managing Director added that meaningful and sustainable progress is achieved when businesses, government institutions, development partners and communities work together to address shared challenges.

Vice Mayor of the City of Kigali in Charge of Socio-Economic Affairs, Martine Urujeni, who officiated the event, commended BRALIRWA and Water Access Rwanda for investing in solutions that directly improve the lives of vulnerable households.

She noted that improved access to safe water will help families save time and effort previously spent fetching water, while contributing to better health, hygiene and living conditions.

The company aligns its social impact projects to global and national development priorities such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) where access to clean water is key to sustainable development.

The company previously supported 100 young mothers from underserved communities in Gatsibo and Rwamagana District to receive business start-up kits to enhance their economic opportunities in partnership with Empower Rwanda. It also supported 250 households in Rwamagana district to have access to safe drinking water through donation of ceramic water filters in partnership with Spouts of Water Rwanda.